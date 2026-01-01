Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor Soars to New Heights as IAF Vice Chief

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor has officially assumed the position of Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, stepping into his new role on Thursday in a significant leadership transition.

Previously serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, Kapoor brings decades of experience to his new position, having been commissioned in the Flying Branch in December 1986.

He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who retired this week after an illustrious career spanning four decades, marked by his dedication and service to the nation.

