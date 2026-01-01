Border Strategy: Impact on Pakistan's Security Landscape

Pakistan has reported a notable reduction in cross-border terrorist incidents and related fatalities since sealing its border with Afghanistan, despite 2025 being the country's most violent year in the last decade. This information comes from a detailed study by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The decision to close the border on October 11 followed clashes with Afghanistan and accusations that Kabul was allowing its soil to be used by terrorists. The CRSS's data shows a 17% drop in terrorist strikes in December and a 9% decline in November. Moreover, deaths among civilians and security personnel decreased by 4% and 19%, respectively, toward the end of 2025.

However, overall violence surged by almost 34% in 2025, presenting a stark contrast to the previous year. Fatalities rose from 2,555 in 2024 to 3,417 in 2025. Provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bore the brunt of this violence, witnessing significant increases in fatalities and violent incidents.