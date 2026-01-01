Left Menu

Border Strategy: Impact on Pakistan's Security Landscape

Pakistan experienced a significant drop in terrorist attacks following a border closure with Afghanistan. However, 2025 was the most violent year in a decade, with a 34% surge in overall violence. The worst-hit regions were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while other provinces saw relatively less violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:45 IST
Border Strategy: Impact on Pakistan's Security Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported a notable reduction in cross-border terrorist incidents and related fatalities since sealing its border with Afghanistan, despite 2025 being the country's most violent year in the last decade. This information comes from a detailed study by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The decision to close the border on October 11 followed clashes with Afghanistan and accusations that Kabul was allowing its soil to be used by terrorists. The CRSS's data shows a 17% drop in terrorist strikes in December and a 9% decline in November. Moreover, deaths among civilians and security personnel decreased by 4% and 19%, respectively, toward the end of 2025.

However, overall violence surged by almost 34% in 2025, presenting a stark contrast to the previous year. Fatalities rose from 2,555 in 2024 to 3,417 in 2025. Provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bore the brunt of this violence, witnessing significant increases in fatalities and violent incidents.

TRENDING

1
Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

Soaring Power Demand: The Impact of Cold Waves in North India

 India
2
Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve at Crans-Montana

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026