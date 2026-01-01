Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Nandyal District

A tragic family incident occurred in Nandyal district, where a man allegedly killed his three minor sons and then died by suicide, as confirmed by police on Thursday.

The police are investigating the exact cause of death of the children, with more information expected to surface following a detailed inquiry, according to an official statement.

Preliminary inquiries hint at financial difficulties leading the man to this extreme action. This follows the suicide by hanging of the man's wife in August, which compounded the family's distress. Authorities have registered a case as the investigation continues.