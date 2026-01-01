Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Unfolds in Nandyal District

In a tragic sequence of events, a man allegedly killed his three sons before dying by suicide in Nandyal district. Financial difficulties are suspected to be a factor. The incident follows the recent suicide of his wife. Police are investigating to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family incident occurred in Nandyal district, where a man allegedly killed his three minor sons and then died by suicide, as confirmed by police on Thursday.

The police are investigating the exact cause of death of the children, with more information expected to surface following a detailed inquiry, according to an official statement.

Preliminary inquiries hint at financial difficulties leading the man to this extreme action. This follows the suicide by hanging of the man's wife in August, which compounded the family's distress. Authorities have registered a case as the investigation continues.

