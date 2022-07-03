Left Menu

Russian shelling kills six in eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk - officials

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:36 IST
Six people were killed in Sloviansk on Sunday after the eastern Ukrainian city was hit by powerful shelling from Russian multiple rocket launchers, local officials said.

The attack was the worst shelling to hit the city recently and caused nearly 15 fires in the front line city in the industrial Donbas region that Russia is trying to capture, Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on Telegram. Donetsk regional administration spokeswoman Tetiana Ihnatchenko told Ukraine's public news network that 15 people had been wounded in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

