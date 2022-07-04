7 people get stuck in Thane building elevator; rescued

Seven people got stuck in an elevator of a seven-storey building having police residential quarters in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and rescued them, he said.

The elevator got stuck on the second floor of the building, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

After receiving a message around 11.15 am, a team of firemen rushed to the spot, he said. The firemen managed to open the lift, and rescued all the people stuck in it in half-an-hour, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of malfunctioning of the elevator, officials said.

