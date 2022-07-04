Left Menu

It's raining diamonds on two ice giant planets in our solar system

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:08 IST
It's raining diamonds on two ice giant planets in our solar system
Image Credits: Left: NASA/JPL-Caltech ; Right: NASA

Uranus and Neptune have so many similarities and therefore the two ice giant planets are referred to as twins. They have high levels of methane in their atmosphere, which gives them a blue appearance. Methane consists of carbon and temperature and pressure conditions are so extreme on these two planets that the carbon atoms could be crushed into diamonds in their atmospheres.

In a podcast hosted by NASA, Naomi Rowe-Gurney, a postdoctoral research associate at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center through Howard University, explained: "Well, methane has carbon in it and that carbon can occur by itself and also be crushed by the immense pressures that happen, like, deep in the atmosphere, so much deeper than the levels that I look at. And inside the planet, when it gets really hot and really dense, these, these diamonds form and accumulate, and then they become even heavier. And that means that they kind of rain down in the atmosphere."

She further added that it's not the rain that we see here on Earth because these pressures are extreme, and you'll never be able to get there as a human. So even if these diamonds do exist, we would never be able to go and grab them.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will explore the two ice giants of our solar system along with many other exciting and mysterious objects in our universe. The powerful telescope, which is currently moving through the final phases of commissioning its science instruments. will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022