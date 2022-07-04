Left Menu

U'khand govt cancels leave of its employees till Sept 30 to tackle monsoon damages

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:56 IST
Bracing for the monsoon, the Uttarakhand government on Monday cancelled leave of all its employees till September 30.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary S S Sandhu in view of the state's extreme vulnerability to natural disasters, especially during the rainy season.

Government employees should not be granted leave till September 30 unless it is unavoidable, the order said.

The competent official sanctioning leave due to unavoidable circumstances should also name the employee to be deputed as a substitute, it said.

Landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods are common in Uttarakhand during the monsoon and often call for massive rescue and relief efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

