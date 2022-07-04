Left Menu

ESA's X-ray space observatory snaps this beautiful cosmic creature

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:42 IST
ESA's X-ray space observatory snaps this beautiful cosmic creature
Image Credit: ESA

The European Space Agency's XMM-Newton X-ray space observatory has captured this beautiful cosmic creature, known as the Manatee Nebula, or W50, pinning down the location of unusual particle acceleration in its 'head'.

The Manatee Nebula is thought to be a large supernova remnant created when a giant star exploded around 30 000 years ago, flinging its shells of gases out across the sky. It spans the equivalent size of four full Moons and attracted attention in 2018 when the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory revealed the presence of highly energetic particles, but couldn't pinpoint from where within the Manatee the particles were originating.

According to ESA, a black hole resides in the core of the nebula. This central microquasar (the red dot in the middle of the image), known as SS 433, ejects powerful jets of particles travelling at speeds close to a quarter the speed of light that punch through the gassy shells, creating the double-lobed shape.

"Thanks to the new XMM-Newton data, supplemented with NuSTAR and Chandra data, we believe the particles are getting accelerated to very high energies in the head of the Manatee through an unusually energetic particle acceleration process. The black hole outflow likely made its way there and has been re-energized to high-energy radiation at that location, perhaps due to shock waves in the expanding gas clouds and enhanced magnetic fields," said Samar Safi-Harb of the University of Manitoba, Canada, who led the study.

The paper titled "Hard X-ray emission from the eastern jet of SS 433 powering the W50 'Manatee' nebula: Evidence for particle re-acceleration" has been accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal.

Follow-up studies by ESA's future X-ray observatory, Athena (Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics) will provide even more sensitive details about the inner workings of this curious cosmic Manatee, ESA said.

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022