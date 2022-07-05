Chhattisgarh: Two killed in lightning strike in Korba
- Country:
- India
A man and his 10-year-old nephew died after being struck by lightning amid heavy rains at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday at Badebanka village in the Katghora police station area, where the victims, Dilip Rohidas (21) and his nephew Vicky Rohidas, had gone fishing in a pond, an official said.
The victims and two others, all hailing from Malda village, had gone fishing when it started raining heavily, he said.
The victims, who took shelter under a tree, were struck by lightning and died on the spot, he said.
A police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Three killed, 2 hurt as car crashes into truck
Chhattisgarh: Government schoolteacher faces suspension over molestation charges
Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur
Chhattisgarh CM urges people to practise yoga daily for physical and mental well-being
Centre trying to destablise Chhattisgarh govt, illegal phone tapping on: CM Baghel