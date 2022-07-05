Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two killed in lightning strike in Korba

PTI | Korba | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two killed in lightning strike in Korba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his 10-year-old nephew died after being struck by lightning amid heavy rains at a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday at Badebanka village in the Katghora police station area, where the victims, Dilip Rohidas (21) and his nephew Vicky Rohidas, had gone fishing in a pond, an official said.

The victims and two others, all hailing from Malda village, had gone fishing when it started raining heavily, he said.

The victims, who took shelter under a tree, were struck by lightning and died on the spot, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022