ESA releases new space exploration roadmap; to send first European astronauts to Moon before 2030

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Tuesday release its new space exploration roadmap dubbed Terrae Novae 2030+ to secure Europe's role in space exploration and return its benefits to society. The document encompasses the three ESA exploration destinations: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Moon and Mars.

"This new long-term roadmap for exploration is now available to guide decision-makers who will ultimately make the choices on how far to take Europe on the journey of deep-space exploration. Terrae Novae is not only literally about exploring new worlds, but by describing the limitless opportunities for discovery, economic growth and inspiration it also expresses our ambitions for Europe's future innovators, scientists and explorers," says ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, David Parker.

A bold vision to secure Europe's role in space exploration and benefit from the many scientific, economic, and societal rewards...Introducing #TerraNovae, new worlds... our ambitious @esaspaceflight exploration roadmap 👇https://t.co/td9aXZK0MR #SpaceAmbition pic.twitter.com/2xW0VwEWGh — ESA (@esa) July 5, 2022

The top objectives in the Terrae Novae 2030+ strategy roadmap are:

Ensure continuity in LEO by ensuring a continued presence on the International Space Statio (ISS) until its decommissioning and preparing for post-ISS service-based commercial LEO infrastructures as a primary destination for scientific research and deep space exploration preparation.

Realise the ambition to have the first European astronaut on the Moon surface before 2030 by providing autonomous Moon landing capabilities for European-led missions.

Implement a vision for long-term robotic exploration of Mars, that will pave the way for the horizon goal to have the first European to Mars by the end of the next decade.

The underlying capability of being able to launch and deliver payloads to low-Earth orbit, the Moon and Mars is a unifying theme which will ensure constant scientific breakthroughs and technological developments, and so ensure Europe retains a place in the first rank of space explorers, ESA said.