BRAP 2020 rankings don’t reflect ground situation today, says J-K admin

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said the BRAP 2020 assessment for the union territory in terms of establishing an investment ecosystem did not reflect the ground situation of today.

In BRAP 2020 report by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released on June 30, Jammu and Kashmir has been listed in Emerging Business Ecosystems (EBEs) category along with Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Puducherry, among others.

''The assessment for BRAP 2020 does not reflect the true picture as on ground today since the rankings are for reforms taken in 2020 during which the UT was initiating the process of industrialisation after the historic administrative changes in August 2019,'' an official spokesman said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has come a long way in establishing investment ecosystem in past over one year.

A multi-pronged plan has been put in place to transform Kashmir into an investment hub in north India, he added.

The spokesman said J-K administration's initiatives like investment promotion, transparent and robust land allotment process, best in class incentives, single window system for smooth clearances with dedicated teams to attend to an investor has led to strong impetus for investment across various sectors.

There has been a fundamental shift in the policy as well as the implementation, he added.

''The UT has come a long way in creating an enabling and entrepreneurial-friendly environment that will facilitate the sustainable growth and development of industrial enterprises,'' the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir is in fact poised on the cusp of a massive economic push with record investment proposals worth Rs 55,000 crore under consideration, he said, adding more than 215 services are being provided online with J-K becoming first UT to be integrated with national single window system.

With a robust single window system in place, more than 215 services online, 1,977 burdensome compliances reduced and 1,100 more to be reduced by August 15 2022, J-K is all set for a quantum leap in proposed BRAP 2022 reforms under DPIIT expected to be released by February 2023, the spokesman said.

