Maha CM announces toll waiver for vehicles of 'warkaris' heading to Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi

Pandharpur will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati and a meeting will be held to discuss the issue, he said during a virtual meeting held from the Thane district collectorate here.He directed the administration to ensure that warkaris visiting Pandharpur do not face any difficulties and inconvenience.The authorities should look after the health care needs of the warkaris in view of the heavy rains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:56 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a toll waiver for the vehicles of 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris and their registration with the local police.

Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10. Meanwhile, Shinde on Wednesday said that Pandharpur temple region will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and a meeting will be held soon for the purpose.

Reviewing the preparations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival, he said that there was a dire need for the permanent development of the pilgrim centre. ''Pandharpur will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati and a meeting will be held to discuss the issue,'' he said during a virtual meeting held from the Thane district collectorate here.

He directed the administration to ensure that warkaris visiting Pandharpur do not face any difficulties and inconvenience.

The authorities should look after the health care needs of the warkaris in view of the heavy rains. They should be provided potable water and also make the route of the yatra free of potholes, Shinde asked the officials. Additional funds will be made available from the Urban Development Department to provide facilities to the devotees, he said.

