Ukraine has so far staved off any major Russian advance into the north of the Donetsk region, but pressure is intensifying with heavy shelling, missile and rocket fire on the city of Sloviansk and nearby populated areas, the military said. FIGHTING

* Russia's armed forces have destroyed two advanced U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and their ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said. * Lysychansk was once a city of a 100,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, but it now lies in ruins after its fall to Russian forces with many residents still living in bomb shelters and basements.

ECONOMY * Ukraine's grain exports plunged 68.5% year-on-year to 163,000 tonnes in the first six days of July, the first month of the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said.

* Ukraine's grain traders union revised upwards its forecast for the grain and oilseed harvest to 69.4 million tonnes from the previous 66.5 million, but still far below the 2021 level of 106 million tonnes. * Germany must make the transition to green energy faster because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz said. He accused Moscow of using energy as a political weapon.

* France must be prepared for possible cuts in Russian gas deliveries linked to the context of the Ukraine war, French Prime Minister Borne said. * The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported, citing port officials.

REFUGEES * More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since the invasion on Feb. 24 the U.N. refugee agency said. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

