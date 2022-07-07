Maha govt will work out good housing plan for policemen: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his government will work out a good and big housing plan for police personnel in the state. Talking to reporters in Thane on Wednesday during his visit for some meetings with district officials, Shinde lauded the police personnel for performing their duty even in the scorching summer heat, and rains, as well as for security during festivals and agitations. Their families also need to be taken care of when they are out on duty, he said. Shinde said when he was the state's urban development minister earlier, he had asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to provide a (housing) quota for policemen. ''There is need for a good, big housing plan for policemen, which the government will work out,'' he said.

