Left Menu

Maha govt will work out good housing plan for policemen: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his government will work out a good and big housing plan for police personnel in the state. There is need for a good, big housing plan for policemen, which the government will work out, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 15:39 IST
Maha govt will work out good housing plan for policemen: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his government will work out a good and big housing plan for police personnel in the state. Talking to reporters in Thane on Wednesday during his visit for some meetings with district officials, Shinde lauded the police personnel for performing their duty even in the scorching summer heat, and rains, as well as for security during festivals and agitations. Their families also need to be taken care of when they are out on duty, he said. Shinde said when he was the state's urban development minister earlier, he had asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to provide a (housing) quota for policemen. ''There is need for a good, big housing plan for policemen, which the government will work out,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022