Over 1,100 hectare land acquired for logistic, transport hub near Delhi: UP minister informs Centre

As much as 1,143 hectares of land has been acquired in Noida and Greater Noida near Delhi to set up multi-modal logistic and transport hubs, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' has informed a central panel on the industrial corridor.

Acquisition of another 205 hectares of land in the region would be completed next month, the minister said during the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority for the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery, chief ministers of different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka, besides state industries ministers and senior officials.

Representing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the meeting, Gupta, who is the Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister, said areas of Agra-Prayagraj-Noida in the state are included under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor among the country's 11 industrial corridors, according to an official statement.

"The work on an industrial township in Noida is going on a fast mode and land has been allotted to six companies. Simultaneously, our multi-modal logistic hub and multi-modal transport Hub in Dadri, near Noida are also coming up," the minister informed the panel.

According to the statement issued by his office, Gupta said, "1,143 hectares of land has been acquired in Noida and Dadri for the multi-modal logistic hub and multi-modal transport hub. The process for acquisition of 205 acres more land will be completed next month." The Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister also informed the central panel that the projects that have been sent under the 'PM Gatishakti' initiative have been approved by the central government.

"The industrial corridor has a very important role in making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy. Our government is committed to completing the nodes (Agra, Prayagraj, Greater Noida) of Uttar Pradesh in a time-bound manner," he said.

On June 3, a groundbreaking ceremony was organized in Lucknow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, the minister said.

"Through the event, investments of Rs 80,264 crores are going to be made in Uttar Pradesh over the next five years," he added.

