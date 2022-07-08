Left Menu

Maha: Raigad district sees 100 mm rain in 24 hours

Maharashtras Raigad district has recorded 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, with Matheran logging the highest at 210 mm and Alibag reporting the lowest at 35 mm, an official said. The district has recorded 34 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far, he said.

Maharashtra's Raigad district has recorded 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, with Matheran logging the highest at 210 mm and Alibag reporting the lowest at 35 mm, an official said. The district has recorded 34 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far, he said. The district authorities have installed machines to measure rainfall at 26 places in Mahad and Poladpur taluka and 14 of them are installed at river banks, the official said.

The devices have been installed as a precautionary measure, as these two talukas have witnessed floods due to heavy rains in the past, he added.

