4 UP hospitals fined for ignoring bio-medical waste disposal norms

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:15 IST
The pollution control board in Uttar Pradesh has slapped a collective fine of over Rs 63 lakh on four private hospitals for ignoring bio-medical waste disposal norms, an official said on Friday.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the pollution control board to serve notice to Yashoda hospital, Santosh Medical College, Atlanta and Lee Crest hospitals and sought their replies.

The decision has been taken by the joint committee administration and NGT-constituted Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) entrusted to implement environmental laws and rules in the state.

The copy of the decision has also been submitted before the tribunal, the regional manager of UPPCB Utsav Sharma told PTI. One of the four hospitals was flushing the waste in the sewer line. The condition of sewage and effluent treatment plants was also observed unsatisfactory. After the decision of NGT, further action would be initiated against four hospitals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

