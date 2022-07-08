Left Menu

RSP installs 2 canopy bridges to save tree animals from road accidents

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:38 IST
In a first of its kind in Odisha, the Rourkela Steel Plant has constructed two Canopy Bridges on the Tensa-Barsua Road to save the lives of monkeys and giant squirrels, who frequently cross the route and meet with accidents, an RSP official said.

The objective of the effort is to preserve and protect the natural habitats and wild life, in the Barsua Iron Mine area of SAIL. The project developed along with the Bonai Forest Division of the Odisha Government, was inaugurated by Arun Kumar Mishra, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Rourkela Circle in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Rath, CGM (Barsua-Taldih-Kalta Iron Mines), RSP said.

Stating that it is the first such endeavour in Odisha, an official said the main objective of the canopy bridge is to give the tree animals an overhead safe passage on the Barsuan-Tensa road that witnesses heavy traffic as thousands of trucks carrying iron commute on a daily basis along with the tourists who come to visit Tensa Hill Station.

