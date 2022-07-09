Left Menu

Two washed away in flood waters in separate incidents in Maha's Bhiwandi

Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Saturday.The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:31 IST
Two washed away in flood waters in separate incidents in Maha's Bhiwandi
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam. During the activity, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said. A search was carried for him, but he could not be traced, he said. In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone to swim in Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he could not be found so far, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022