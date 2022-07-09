Two washed away in flood waters in separate incidents in Maha's Bhiwandi

Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.

The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam. During the activity, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said. A search was carried for him, but he could not be traced, he said. In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone to swim in Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he could not be found so far, another official said.

