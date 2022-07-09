Two washed away in flood waters in separate incidents in Maha's Bhiwandi
Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Saturday.The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam.
- Country:
- India
Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Saturday.
The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam. During the activity, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said. A search was carried for him, but he could not be traced, he said. In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone to swim in Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he could not be found so far, another official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhiwandi
- Padgha
- Asif Ansari
- Maharashtra
- Pandarinath Jadhav
- Kamvari river
- Pintya
ALSO READ
Congress, NCP trying to eliminate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray to chair crucial party meeting today
Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy slams BJP for playing dirty politics in Maharashtra
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Timeline of Maharashtra political crisis