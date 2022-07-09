Left Menu

Three from Rajasthan among pilgrims killed in Amarnath flash flood

At least three pilgrims from Rajasthan were among those killed in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Saturday.The deceased have been identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, all from the Sri Ganganagar district, a Disaster Management and Relief Department official said.At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:00 IST
Three from Rajasthan among pilgrims killed in Amarnath flash flood
A visual from a rescue operation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three pilgrims from Rajasthan were among those killed in a flash flood near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, all from the Sri Ganganagar district, a Disaster Management and Relief Department official said.

At least 16 people have died in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday. Twenty-five injured people were rushed to hospitals and many are feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

The Disaster Management and Relief Department official said some of the bodies are yet to be identified. Local officials are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, and complete information is being collected.

Searches for the missing people continued near the Amarnath cave shrine without a break on Saturday after tents and community kitchens were swept away by the flash flood and landslides.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022