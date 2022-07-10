Heavy rainfall in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Sunday, while thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places, weather officials said.

According to the meteorological department, Khanpur of Jhalawar, Sarmathura of Dholpur, and Mandhana of Kota recorded 7 cm of rainfall each.

Basedi, Bikaner, and Chabra recorded 6 cm rainfall each, followed by 5 cm each in Sikar tehsil, Bayana town, and Bikaner tehsil, the department said.

Several other places recorded 1-4 cm downpours during the period.

The department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Baran, Jhalawar, and Kota districts on Sunday.

According to it, the monsoon has become active in the northern parts of the state and is very likely to remain so over most parts of Rajasthan except the southwest during the next three-four days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)