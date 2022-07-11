Left Menu

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches new batch of Starlink internet satellites

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:15 IST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches new batch of Starlink internet satellites
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

On Sunday, July 10, SpaceX launched another Starlink internet satellite batch to low-Earth orbit (LEO). A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 6:39 p.m. PT (7:09 am IST Monday).

This Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission has previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three Starlink missions.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

SpaceX's family of Falcon launch vehicles are the first and only orbital class rockets capable of reflight. The Elon Musk-owned company is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, according to the company.

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022