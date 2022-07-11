SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches new batch of Starlink internet satellites

On Sunday, July 10, SpaceX launched another Starlink internet satellite batch to low-Earth orbit (LEO). A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, at 6:39 p.m. PT (7:09 am IST Monday).

This Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission has previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and three Starlink missions.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

SpaceX's family of Falcon launch vehicles are the first and only orbital class rockets capable of reflight. The Elon Musk-owned company is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system

These polar launches will enable complete coverage of Earth (where approved by local government) https://t.co/0ssHobwdp3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, according to the company.