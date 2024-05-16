PM Modi Blasts SP Over 'Mafia' Rule in Uttar Pradesh, Advocates 'One District, One Product' Under BJP
PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
We are pushing for 'one district, one product' but under SP's rule, it was 'one district, one mafia': PM Modi in UP's Bhadohi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
