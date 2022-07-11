Left Menu

Russian shelling kills three, wounds 31 in Kharkiv -Ukraine governor

Three people were killed and 31 wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, said on Telegram that the shelling struck civilian infrastructure including a commercial property and a tyre repair shop.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:44 IST
Russian shelling kills three, wounds 31 in Kharkiv -Ukraine governor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Three people were killed and 31 wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said on Telegram that the shelling struck civilian infrastructure including commercial property and a tyre repair shop. These are "places which had no military significance," Oleh Synehubov said, adding that two children aged 4 and 16 were among dozens of people taken to the hospital.

"Several shells hit the yards of private houses. Garages and cars were also destroyed, and several fires broke out," he said. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border, suffered heavy bombardment in the initial phase of the war, followed by a period of relative calm, but that has been shattered by renewed shelling in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022