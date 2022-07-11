Left Menu

Maha: Rains cause two landslides near Bhimshankar temple in Pune district; none hurt

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:42 IST
Maha: Rains cause two landslides near Bhimshankar temple in Pune district; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Pune's Khed taluka on Monday due to heavy rains, though no one was hurt in these incidents, officials said.

The first landslide took place in the early hours of the day, while the second one occurred in the afternoon, they said.

Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva.

A landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat road leading to the Bhimashankar temple following heavy rains, said Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade.

No one was injured or trapped in the debris, according to officials.

''Due to the landslide, the Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar road was partially blocked, but one side was open for vehicular movement. The debris is being removed,'' said Ghodegaon police station assistant inspector Jeevan Mane.

In the second incident, a road between Wada to Bhorgiri Bhimashankar was blocked after a landslide occurred near Dhuoli-Shirgaon in the afternoon. ''No one was hurt in this incident. The work of removing debris is going on with the help of earth-movers,'' said district officials.

Pune district has been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022