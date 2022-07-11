Rains lash Delhi, bring relief from sultry weather

After eluding the capital for over a week, rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon bringing much needed respite from the muggy weather conditions.

The rains also led to traffic snarls and waterlogging in many areas.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital, recorded 1 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. The Palam observatory received traces of rainfall while Pitampura received 77.5 mm of rainfall. The Delhi University received 11.4 mm rainfall whereas Najafgarh received 4 mm of rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to twitter to inform and alert commuters about the congestion and plan their journeys accordingly.

The traffic police said both the carriageways on GTK road near GTK depot were waterlogged along with Azadpur underpass and the two carriageways of Ring Road.

''Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both carriageways due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat T-Point. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' it said in a tweet.

In another tweet, it informed that traffic was heavy at Najafgarh Firni road due to waterlogging and urged commuters hem to avoid the stretch.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 75 per cent.

However, the sky became overcast in the afternoon and rains lashed parts of the city. The monsoon embraced Delhi in an impressive manner on June 30 but rains had repeatedly given the capital a miss since then.

The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last 10 days.

It had gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 126.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

While just 2 mm of rainfall occurred in the next three days (July 1-July 3), the Met office on July 4 issued a yellow alert for July 5 and an orange alert for July 6, which was later shifted to July 7.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), of Skymet Weather had on Sunday said that Delhi would not get any rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ''satisfactory'' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 95 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

