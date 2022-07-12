Left Menu

Maha rains: 3 people die in 24 hours, 95 evacuated from flooded areas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated from some of the flooded places, a disaster management department report said on Tuesday.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, it said.

Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in Gadchiroli district, the report said.

The incessant showers affected 10 villages in Gadchiroli, Nandurbar and Mumbai suburban regions, it said.

The Parshuram Ghat near Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district is still closed for vehicular movement, the report added.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa national highway was diverted last week following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

