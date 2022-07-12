Left Menu

Emergency services: Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:06 IST
The death toll under a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar climbed to 43 on Tuesday evening, with rescue work still not over four days after the building was hit by Russian rocket fire, emergency services said.

Over 420 tonnes of rubble had been cleared and 9 people rescued from under the ruins, the regional emergency services directorate wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.

Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, said on Monday it had "destroyed the temporary deployment point" of a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in Chasiv Yar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

