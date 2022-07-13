Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 11:36 IST
Maha rains: Man dead, 2 kin injured in Palghar landslide
A man was killed and two of his family members were injured on Wednesday after a landslide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district following heavy rains, officials said.

The search was on for another family member and efforts were on to find out if more persons were trapped in the debris, they said.

Local firemen and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock crashed on the house of Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in the Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am and he died, District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

His wife Vandana Singh (40) and son Om Singh (12) got trapped in the debris. Some locals and firemen later pulled them out and they were admitted to a hospital for the treatment of their injuries, he said. The NDRF personnel also retrieved the body of Anil Singh from the debris at around 10.30 am, the official said.

The search was still on for another family member Roshni Singh (16). Rescue personnel was also trying to find out if any other person was trapped in the debris, he said.

The district, located about 100 km from the state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing very heavy rains since Tuesday night which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas.

