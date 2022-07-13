Left Menu

Odisha likely to get a bank note paper mill with Rs 2,500cr investment

The company is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore for setting up of the bank note paper mill in Balasore district, the Chief Ministers Office said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:10 IST
Odisha likely to get a bank note paper mill with Rs 2,500cr investment
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bank Note Paper Mill India, a joint venture entity between Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd and Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt Ltd, is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Odisha's Balasore district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The proposed bank note paper mill is likely to be built at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, it said.

During the day, BNPM India Managing Director Thalikerappa S met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence here and apprised him of the project, the CMO said in the statement. The company is planning to invest Rs 2,500 crore in setting up the banknote paper mill in the Balasore district, the Chief Minister's Office said. The CM assured the company officials of all support from the state government.

Earlier on Tuesday, a delegation of RBI visited Balasore district to take stock of the situation at the ground level for setting up the bank note paper mill at Padabadagaon village on the outskirts of Balasore town.

Around 100 acres of land will be acquired to set up the paper mill, official sources said. BNPM India is engaged in the production of banknote papers and has its manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Mysuru with a total capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022