Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Wednesday morning but high humidity caused discomfiture during the day.The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhis primary weather station, gauged 2 mm of rainfall between 830 am and 530 pm on Wednesday.It recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:27 IST
Light rain in morning, high humidity during day in Delhi
Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Wednesday morning but high humidity caused discomfiture during the day.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Wednesday.

It recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 95 per cent.

Parts of the national capital recorded rain on Monday and Tuesday too, which brought the mercury down but increased humidity.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said high humidity and high temperatures form convective clouds which give short spells of rain. ''This is what we have been seeing in Delhi and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh for the past two days.'' Convective clouds pop up early in the morning or late in the evening and dissipate in two to three hours after giving short spells of rain. So, a steep fall in the temperature is not expected. However, high humidity increases discomfiture, he said.

Convection-induced rainfall is likely in the next two days, the meteorologist said.

Rainfall in north India is predicted to increase from July 18 after the monsoon trough, which is in the south of Delhi, shifts to the north, Palawat said.

The Safdarjung station has recorded 148.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 149.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

