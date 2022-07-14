Left Menu

Intermittent rains in Mumbai; traffic snarls in some areas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:18 IST
Intermittent rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, affecting road traffic in some areas of the city.

The weather observatories in Santacruz (western suburb) and Colaba (south Mumbai) recorded 95.2 mm and 62.6 mm of rainfall respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Since morning, intermittent spells of intense showers were reported in various parts of the metropolis.

Areas like Malvani, Kandivali, Dindoshi and Versova in the western suburbs and the eastern suburb of Vikhroli recorded over 20 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, as per the IMD.

Other areas of the city received moderate showers.

The poor condition of roads at some places in Jogeshwari, Andheri and parts of Bhandup resulted in slow traffic movement in those areas.

