La Nina conditions to continue through 2022- U.S. forecaster

However, chances of La Nina increase slightly during the fall and early winter, at 62-66%, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly forecast. The center also estimated a 39% chance of a transition to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions during the July-September period.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

La Nina conditions will likely continue through 2022, but the odds for the weather pattern prevailing between July and September in the Northern Hemisphere have decreased to about 60%, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Nina pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. However, chances of La Nina increase slightly during the fall and early winter, at 62-66%, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said in its monthly forecast.

The center also estimated a 39% chance of a transition to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions during the July-September period. ENSO-neutral conditions refer to periods in which neither El Nino nor La Nina is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the center.

