High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker following a prolonged chase across the Atlantic Ocean, according to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters under anonymity.

The move could heighten already strained relations with Russia, as the tanker, formerly called the Bella-1, managed to navigate a U.S. maritime blockade aimed at sanctioned vessels and resisted U.S. Coast Guard attempts to board.

This operation is being conducted by both the Coast Guard and U.S. military forces.