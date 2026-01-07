Left Menu

High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

The United States is trying to seize a tanker linked to Venezuela after a lengthy pursuit across the Atlantic. The operation involves the U.S. Coast Guard and military, and it comes after the tanker evaded U.S. maritime blockades and ignored boarding efforts, potentially escalating tensions with Russia.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:10 IST
  • United States

The United States is attempting to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker following a prolonged chase across the Atlantic Ocean, according to a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters under anonymity.

The move could heighten already strained relations with Russia, as the tanker, formerly called the Bella-1, managed to navigate a U.S. maritime blockade aimed at sanctioned vessels and resisted U.S. Coast Guard attempts to board.

This operation is being conducted by both the Coast Guard and U.S. military forces.

