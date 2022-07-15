Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to direct revival of 1940 airstrip in Mayurbhanj, Orissa

If it is a necessity, they will do it, the court remarked.It is purely a policy matter and a decision has to be taken by the Government of India keeping in view various factors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:33 IST
Delhi HC refuses to direct revival of 1940 airstrip in Mayurbhanj, Orissa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to direct the central government to build an airport in the Mayurbhanj district of Orissa by reviving an airstrip constructed there in the year 1940.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra said that the construction of an airport is a policy decision that has to be taken by the central government while keeping in mind several factors.

"It is the pure domain of the government of India as well as the Airport Authority of India to construct an airport keeping in view the flow of the traffic and other relevant factors," said the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The petitioner, a practicing advocate, said that during the British regime in 1940, an airstrip was constituted at Rasgovindpur block, Mayurbhanj in Orissa but after the Second World War was over, no steps were taken to make it functional.

He emphasized that the locality needed an airport and therefore the central government should be directed to make the airstrip functional.

The court refused to grant any relief to the petitioner but said that the central government was free to explore the possibility of reviving the airstrip in question on its own.

"It is a genuine concern but it is for the Government of India to decide. If it is a necessity, they will do it," the court remarked.

"It is purely a policy matter and a decision has to be taken by the Government of India keeping in view various factors. In the considered opinion of this court, no such writ can be issued directing the government of India in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case to construct the airport or revive the airstrip which was constructed in 1940," the court ordered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022