Left Menu

Godavari flood swells in AP, several villages marooned

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 16-07-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 10:50 IST
Godavari flood swells in AP, several villages marooned
  • Country:
  • India

Flood flow at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 24 lakh cusecs mark on Saturday morning and is expected to go further up during the day.

Close to 300 villages under 42 mandals in six districts along the Godavari course are reeling under the flood impact while another 177 villages lay marooned, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The worst hit was Konaseema district where 36 lanka (island) villages were totally inundated.

About 220 relief camps are continuing in different districts where 62,337 people from flood-hit habitations have been sheltered, according to SDMA Managing Director B R Ambedkar.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of the affected districts and directed them to be on high alert at least for the next 24 hours.

Ten teams each of the NDRF and the SDRF have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister asked the district Collectors to ensure distribution of 25-kg rice, one kg each of toor dal, potatoes, onions and edible oil to the flood-hit families.

Those sheltered in relief centres should be given Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per head, the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022