Left Menu

Telangana: CM KCR to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Sunday

The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft.The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said.Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in water on Saturday.The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days ending last Thursday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:31 IST
Telangana: CM KCR to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state on Sunday.

The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area in the state, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, an official release said on Saturday.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would accompany Rao during the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister T Harish Rao would hold a review meeting with senior officials and doctors on preventing spread of infectious diseases in rain and flood-hit areas..

The Health department is working on finalising the health-related issues for the CM's visit on Sunday, the release said.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft.

The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said.

Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.

Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in water on Saturday.

The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.

Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days ending last Thursday. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents, an official said on last Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022