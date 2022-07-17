Left Menu

Mann allots districts to cabinet ministers to ensure implementation of welfare schemes

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:42 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted the districts to cabinet ministers in order to ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the welfare schemes and ongoing development works.

The chief minister said here on Sunday the ministers will oversee development of these districts besides ensuring that benefits of various government schemes reach the people.

He assured that the ministers in charge will ensure prompt redressal of people's grievances along with giving impetus to development in their designated districts.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been made in-charge of Patiala, Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has been allotted Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Social Security Minister Baljeet Kaur will oversee Bathinda and Mansa districts, while Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh will be in-charge of Ferozepur and Moga.

Likewise, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand will monitor Ludhiana, Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will oversee Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar will be in-charge of Sangrur.

Further, Revenue Minister Bram Shankar will oversee Rupnagar and SAS Nagar, Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be in-charge of Hoshiarpur, and Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora will be in-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar.

Similarly, Local Government Minister Inderbeer Singh Nijjar will be in-charge of Jalandhar and Defence Services Welfare Minister Fauja Singh will be in-charge of Faridkot and Fazilka.

Mann said Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra will be in-charge of Malerkotla and Barnala while Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann will be in-charge of SBS Nagar.

