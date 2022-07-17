Heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 4-5 days: MeT dept
Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in East Rajasthan while several places received light to moderate rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather office said.Srinagar in Ajmer recorded 7 cm rainfall, 6 cm each in Bhadra and Sujangarh, and 5 cm each in Tonk tehsil, Begun, Hindoli, Baswa, Ratangarh and Suratgarh.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in East Rajasthan while several places received light to moderate rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather office said.
Srinagar in Ajmer recorded 7 cm rainfall, 6 cm each in Bhadra and Sujangarh, and 5 cm each in Tonk tehsil, Begun, Hindoli, Baswa, Ratangarh and Suratgarh. Various places recorded 1 cm to 4 cm rainfall during the 24 hours, it said. MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said Baran, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder at some places.
He said in the next four to five days, East Rajasthan is very likely to get rain coupled with thunderstorm at most places and heavy rain in some places.
On July 19, there is a strong possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RBI imposes penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
Dakota Johnson opens up about her 'psychotic' experience of filming 'Fifty Shades'
Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Madame Web' adds Mike Epps to cast
Kotak acquires DLL India's over Rs 600 crore-worth agri, healthcare equipment portfolio
Nagaur MP Beniwal slams BJP over CRPF jawan's suicide