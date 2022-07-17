Sole tiger in Ramgarh Reserve in Rajasthan finally gets a mate

These are exciting times for the recently notified Ramgarh Vishdari Tiger Reserve in Bundi after a tigress was translocated to the protected area where a sole tiger has been residing for two years ago.

Tigress T–102, moving in the periphery of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR), was on early Saturday morning tranquilised and captured.

After a medical check and fixing of a radio collar, it was released in a soft enclose in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR), where male tiger T–115 had made its territory for the last two years, according to the deputy conservator of forest and area director (First) Ranthambore Tiger Project, Swaimadhopur.

Officials say the translocation of the tigress, which was roaming in an unsafe area, will boost conservation efforts, and wildlife enthusiasts and locals are hoping that the two tigers will mate and help in increasing the population of the species at the Ramgarh Reserve.

''A long-awaited dream came true on Saturday with the successful release of the tigress into RVTR,'' said Tribhuvan Singh of Ramgarh foundation which has been fighting for notification of the reserve and shifting of the tigress. ''It is a new chapter for ecotourism and wildlife conservation in the area that will generate employment and promote the tourism industry in Hadoti,'' he said.

Other locals too said they are excited at the prospect.

''It seems like a bride has come for our 'yuvraj' (prince). We hope the pair would increase their number,'' said a housewife when asked about the tigress.

Tiger T-115 had loitered in mid-2020 into the then Ramgarh wildlife sanctuary.

Notified as a tiger reserve in May this year, Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (RVTR) is the country's 52nd and Rajasthan's fourth tiger reserve spread over 15,501.89 square kilometers, including the core area of 481.90 sqkm and buffer of 1,019.98 sqkm. It comprises forest blocks of Bhilwara, National Chambal Gharyal Sanctuary and forest blocks of Bundi and Indergarh. It lies between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve RTR and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR).

The translocation efforts, officials said, are being made for the safety of around 15 male and female tigers who are currently moving in the periphery of RTR as they are not able to develop their respective territory in the Reserve.

These tigers face increased possibilities of disappearance due to death and clashes with other tigers. The efforts are underway for translocation of these tigers and these efforts will continue due to the larger density of tigers in core – I of RTR, an official statement said.

''The tigress–102 was sighted in sound health and normal movement in the soft enclosure near Ramgarh fort in RVTR on Sunday morning and the big cat is under strict monitoring in the enclosure, where it will be kept for the next 8-10 days,'' Deputy Conservator of Forest, RVTR, Sanjeev Sharma said on Sunday. Congratulating the people of his parliamentary constituency on the shifting of the tigress, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the tiger reserves of Mukundera Hills Tiger Reserve and RVTR would play a significant role in the overall development in Hadoti. He had asked the forest officials to release the tiger in MHTR and RVTR in a meeting held in New Delhi recently, Birla said in a press release here. Rajasthan's minister of youth affairs and sports Ashok Chandana said it was a happy moment as it will add to tiger conservation efforts. The tiger reserve will promote tourism in the area, he said.

