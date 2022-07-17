SpaceX sends 53 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit

On Sunday, July 17, SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO). The company's Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 internet satellites lifted off at 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. The internet relay satellites enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet - with download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, according to the company.

Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 17, 2022

According to SpaceX, the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Dragon's first crew demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7, and nine Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched its 25th commercial resupply services (CRS-25) mission for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft loaded with over 5,800 pounds of new science experiments and crew supplies lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket and docked to the station at 11:21 am ET on Saturday, July 16. The spacecraft will spend about one month attached to the space station and return to Earth with cargo and research.