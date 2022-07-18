U'khand: Search to trace man dragged away by tiger intensified

Efforts were stepped up on Monday to trace the man dragged away by a tiger from Mohaan on the Ramnagar-Ranikhet national highway a couple of days ago, chief wildlife warden Samir Sinha said.

Patrolling has been increased between Mohaan and Garjiya and two cages have been put up near the Kosi river to trap the big cat, he said, adding people are being prevented from going towards the forests.

Mohaan is located on the fringes of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Remains of two human hands were recovered on Sunday evening from the forest near the Kosi river, Sinha said.

A tiger attacked two men on a motorcycle at Mohaan on Saturday evening and dragged pillion rider Afsarul towards the Kosi river. The other person escaped with minor injuries, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)