Left Menu

NASA defers VIPER’s delivery to the Moon’s South Pole to November 2024

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-07-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 10:40 IST
NASA defers VIPER’s delivery to the Moon’s South Pole to November 2024
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA has rescheduled the delivery of the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the Moon's South Pole to November 2024, the agency said on Monday.

VIPER was originally scheduled for lunar delivery by Astrobotic of Pittsburgh in November 2023, but, NASA has requested the company for additional ground testing of the company's Griffin lunar lander, which will deliver VIPER to the lunar surface through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

"Through CLPS, NASA has tasked U.S. companies to perform a very challenging technological feat – to successfully land and operate on the Moon. VIPER is NASA's largest and most sophisticated science payload to be delivered to the Moon through CLPS, and we've implemented enhanced lander testing for this particular CLPS surface delivery," said Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

In a press release on Monday, NASA said that an additional $67.8 million has been added to Astrobotic's CLPS contract (now totals $320.4 million) to complete the additional NASA-mandated tests of the Griffin lunar lander.

For the unversed, VIPER is a mobile robot that will land at the South Pole of the Moon to get a close-up view of the location and concentration of water ice on the Moon. The measurements returned by the rover will provide insight into the origin and distribution of water on the Moon and help determine how the Moon's resources could be harvested for future human space exploration.

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022