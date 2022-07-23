Odd News Roundup: Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Athletics-Nesting ospreys delight crowds at World Championships
When Noah Lyles led a stunning American sweep in the 200 metres on Thursday, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships' unofficial mascots. There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene, Oregon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eugene
- Noah Lyles
- American
- World Championships
- Oregon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Athletics-Coe hoping Eugene World Championships can help finally crack America
Athletics-Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen sets sights on gold in Eugene
Atletics-Duplantis sets sights on outdoor gold in Eugene
World Athletics Championships: Jamaica's Shericka Jackson claims 200m gold; Noah Lyles clinches men's 200 metres title
Athletics-Brace for more tumbling records on Eugene's latest 'fastest track'