This new telescope will scour space for optical clues about gravitational waves

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-07-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 18:31 IST
Scientists have developed a new telescope that will scour space for optical clues about gravitational waves, a chaotic sea of ripples or waves in space-time.

Led by the University of Warwick and with a major contribution by the University of Sheffield, the Gravitational-wave Optical Transient Observer (GOTO) is made up of two identical arrays on two opposite sides of Earth, one on La Palma in the Canary Islands and the other in Australia. The new telescope will track down the sources of gravitational waves for the first time.

"This telescope will be crucial for scientists across the world in order to broaden our understanding of the universe. Having access to the telescope will allow our astronomers at the University of Sheffield to accelerate and enhance their pioneering research in this important area of physics," said Martin Dyer, a Leverhulme Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Sheffield who works on GOTO.

While current observatories like the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) can only measure the effects of the gravitational waves (GW) as they pass through our local patch of space-time, making it difficult to track down their source. GOTO, on the other hand, is designed to fill this observational gap by searching for optical signals in the electromagnetic spectrum that might indicate the source of waves - quickly locating the source and using that information to direct a fleet of telescopes, satellites and instruments at it.

GOTO will act as an intermediary between the likes of LIGO, which detect the presence of a gravitational wave event, and more targetable multi-wavelength observatories that can study the event's optical source, according to the researchers.

Two telescope mount systems, each made up of eight individual 40cm telescopes, are now operational in La Palma. Together, these 16 telescopes cover a very large field of view with 800 million pixels across their digital sensors, enabling the array to sweep the visible sky every few nights.

The project team is also preparing a site at Australia's Siding Spring Observatory, which will contain the same two-mount, 16 telescope system as the La Palma installation. Both sites are expected to be operational this year.

