Europe's data-driven satellite SES-17 starts commercial service

SES-17 belongs to a new generation of data-intensive satellites and it can deliver up to ten times more capacity than traditional satellites, thanks to a new very powerful on-board processor that manages high-speed data traffic in a flexible and efficient way

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@EsaTelecoms)

SES' newest geostationary Ka-band satellite, SES-17, has started its commercial service. Developed under an ESA Partnership Project, the large data-driven satellite will provide broadband connectivity for commercial shipping, aviation, governments and enterprises through its operator as well as connecting underserved areas and accelerating digital inclusion, according to the European Space Agency.

SES-17 was launched onboard an Ariane 5 launcher operated by Arianespace from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on 23 October 2021. The satellite spent six months navigating into geostationary orbit.

The satellite also leverages an innovative thermal cooling system - the two-phase mechanically pumped loop - that is able to circulate fluid refrigerant to remove heat. It is a first of its kind to be featured on a large commercial telecommunications satellite.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

