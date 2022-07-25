Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Have completed 12-storey PMAY tower in 96 days, says CIDCO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:08 IST
Navi Mumbai: Have completed 12-storey PMAY tower in 96 days, says CIDCO
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday announced it had completed the construction of a 12-story residential tower with 96 flats under Prime Minister Awas Yojana in just 96 days.

In a release, CIDCO said the complex is in Bamandongri in Navi Mumbai and was built in quick time between April 4 and July 9 this year due to the use of modern precast technology, a system in which concrete is cast in a reusable mold, treated and transported to the construction site.

The release said CIDCO, under the leadership of managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, had set a new landmark in the PMAY's endeavor of 'housing for all' with this tower.

Construction of tenements under mass housing schemes of PMAY for economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income groups (LIG) are underway in several parts of Navi Mumbai, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022