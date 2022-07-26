Left Menu

Old, rusted hand grenade found in Pune

An old and rusted hand grenade was found in Maharashtras Pune city on Tuesday morning, police said. A BDDS team then reached the spot and inspected it, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-07-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:01 IST
Old, rusted hand grenade found in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An old and rusted hand grenade was found in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, police said. A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) later reached the spot and took the explosive into its custody.

Some locals spotted the hand grenade at an open space near the Mula river in Manjari Khurd area and alerted the police, BDDS senior police inspector Prabhakar Dhage said. A BDDS team then reached the spot and inspected it, he said. ''It was an old, rusted hand grenade which might have been discarded as scrap. The BDDS carried it away safely. There is nothing to worry,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022