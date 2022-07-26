Left Menu

Animal sacrifice be allowed only in licensed slaughterhouses: BJP MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 18:16 IST
Animal sacrifice be allowed only in licensed slaughterhouses: BJP MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MP on Tuesday demanded that the section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, that allows the killing of animals for religious reasons to be removed and sacrifice of animals be mandated only at licensed slaughterhouses.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during a discussion on matters of urgent public importance under Rule 377, BJP's Raipur MP Sunil Kumar Soni said section 28 of the said act that allows the killing of animals for religious reasons should be done away with.

Every year goats, buffalo, and camels are killed by people in an unhygienic way, he said.

''Animals are killed in public places besides slaughterhouses. The blood and organs of the slaughtered animals have a negative impact on the environment. Consumption of meat of animals slaughtered in this manner is harmful to health because there is no health safety check of the animals that are slaughtered,'' Soni said.

''It is my request that article 28 of the said act be removed and those who want to sacrifice animals they should be allowed to do so only in licensed slaughterhouses,'' the BJP MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022