Raj: Rain creates flood-like situation in 3 districts; trains cancelled

Heavy to very heavy rainfall created flood-like situations in Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday.

Due to the inclement weather, the northern western railway (NWR) cancelled 7 trains, partially cancelled 6 trains and diverted 2 others.

Many areas in these districts were waterlogged due to two incidents of vehicles being swept away in rainwater were reported. One being a two-wheeler in Tonk and the other a car in Jodhpur.

In Bhilwara, a portion of a building collapsed in Azad Nagar injuring a 55-year-old woman who was trapped underneath the debris and was rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Bhilwara witnessed extremely heavy rains at 21 cm in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. According to the Met department here, heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Banswara, Kota, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur and Jalore districts during this period. Followed by Bhilwara was Chittorgarh which received 18 cm of rainfall, a Met official said. Meanwhile, till Tuesday evening Jalore recorded 215.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Phalodi in Jodhpur at 58.4 mm. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that due to the sudden rainfall, many areas in Jodhpur are facing waterlogging, informing that he is in constant touch with the district collector. ''Directions have been issued to district administration to remain alert and prepared to handle any situation,'' he said in a tweet. A meteorological department official said, at present, there is a circulation system over eastern Rajasthan, which will have its effect in the districts of Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions for the next 48 hours. From July 28-29, there is a possibility of a gradual decrease in monsoon activities in some parts of the state, Met centre director Radheyshyam Sharma said. The trains that were cancelled due to inundation of railway tracks were Jodhpur-Jaisalmer, Jaisalmer-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Bhopal, Bhopal-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Barmer, Jodhpur-Hisar and Hisar-Bikaner trains, a NWR spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)